From Sydney Opera House to Empire State Building, touching tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
The world continues to mourn the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth. Given her popularity and her steadfast duty to the crown, monuments like Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer were lit up with the colours of the UK flag and her portraits
1/9
The Sydney Opera House was illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. Tributes poured in from across the world for the longest-serving monarch, who died on 8 September. Many world leaders have been paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, honouring her deep sense of duty as the Queen of England. AP
2/9
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa features Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died at the age of 96 in the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. An icon for billions of people, her death has left many heartbroken across the world. Her coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. AFP
3/9
The American flag flies at half-mast in the US Capitol to honour the Queen. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II. AP
4/9
The Tel Aviv Municipality Building illuminated with the colours of the United Kingdom flag to show respect for Queen Elizabeth II. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent his condolences to the British royal family following the Queen’s death and said that she left behind an “unparalleled legacy”. AFP
5/9
British singer Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during a concert in Toronto, saying that she inspired him. AP
6/9
The Empire State Building in New York was lit in purple and silver lights to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen’s state funeral will be held on 19 September. AFP
7/9
Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer illuminated in red, blue and white, the colours of the UK’s flag, as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her passing. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of national mourning following the Queen’s death. AP
8/9
The Indian flag flies at half-mast at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his “memorable meetings” with the Queen during his two UK visits. AP
9/9
A photo of Queen Elizabeth displayed on the Nasdaq billboard in New York’s Times Square. President Joe Biden said that the Queen was “more than a monarch” and that she “defined an era”. AP