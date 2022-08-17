From staring lions to majestic snow leopards... The wonderful, wild world out there!

4/12

A large grizzly bear passed in front of my camera trap. In the Yukon, Canada, a unique phenomena happens every year. The bears will freeze their fur and stay out until the month of December, despite the temperature reaching as low as -30 degrees Celsius. This picture was taken by a camera trap set up along the river about two days before a snow storm. The temperature was starting to drop to -15C, and the bear was only starting to become an "ice bear". Image Courtesy: Geoffrey Reynaud/Nature TLL