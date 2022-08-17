From staring lions to majestic snow leopards... The wonderful, wild world out there!
Can't get enough of nature and the wild? Then these photos of the winners of the 2022 edition of the Nature TTL photographer of the year awards are perfect for you. Chosen from over 8,000 entries, these amazing images show nature at its most raw
1/12
A hypnotising portrait of a lion in the Moremi Game Reserve on the eastern side of Botswana's Okavango Delta. "When a huge lion looks you right in the eyes, you immediately forget that you are sitting safely in the car. Instinctively, you cower and slowly retreat deeper inside the car so as not to provoke a predator. Fortunately, he and his brothers were busy consuming the young buffalo that had been hunted several minutes earlier," said the photographer of this image. Image Courtesy: Tomasz Szpila/Nature TLL
2/12
The photographer said that they had received word about serval hunting birds along the shore of Lake Ndutu in Tanzania. Upon arrival, they quickly realised that it was in fact a caracal and not a serval, and it was hunting flamingos that were feeding in the shallows. Within a minute of arrival, the caracal started stalking andeventually was successful at hunting one of the beautiful but unlucky birds. Image Courtesy: Dennis Stogsdill/Nature TLL
3/12
After wallowing in the mud, this majestic African Elephant was walking towards the safari vehicle in the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania, Africa. It sucked up some dust in its trunk and before long, it turned its trunk upwards and released a huge puff of dust. Image Courtesy: Michael Snedic/Nature TLL
4/12
A large grizzly bear passed in front of my camera trap. In the Yukon, Canada, a unique phenomena happens every year. The bears will freeze their fur and stay out until the month of December, despite the temperature reaching as low as -30 degrees Celsius. This picture was taken by a camera trap set up along the river about two days before a snow storm. The temperature was starting to drop to -15C, and the bear was only starting to become an "ice bear". Image Courtesy: Geoffrey Reynaud/Nature TLL
5/12
A Micro-moth (Micropterix calthella) covered in golden balls of pollen from a creeping buttercup flower found in Mutter's Moor near Sidmouth, Devon, UK. The final image is a compilation of focus-stacked pictures. Image Courtesy: Tim Crabb/Nature TLL
6/12
Photographer Matt Engelmann was behind the lens for this captivating shot, which was snared in the mountains of Graubunden in eastern Switzerland. Detailing the build-up to the photograph, Matt says: 'Since I cautiously observed the fox for a month, I noticed that this place was well used as a marking spot.' He adds that the picture is taken with a remote shutter release, so as not to disturb the fox. Image Courtesy: Matt Engelmann/Nature TLL
7/12
I managed to photograph this moth in summer at dusk. To keep track of the flight, I used an LED headlight, and I lit the moth with a flash. I made the twilight mood with multi-exposure inside the camera. Image Courtesy: Tibor Litauszki/Nature TLL
8/12
A Snow leopard scans for prey across the jagged peaks of the Ladakh mountain range in India. Thick snow blankets the ground, but the big cat’s dense coat and furry footpads keep it warm. I captured this image during a three year DSLR camera trap project in the Indian Himalayas. Challenges were many: High altitude, low oxygen, lunaesque terrain, finding productive locations, getting the equipment in place, and maintaining it over long periods of time. Image Courtesy: Sascha Fonseca/Nature TLL
9/12
A thunderstorm passes over a sunflower which, against the odds, has managed to survive on a rubbish dump in the semi-arid Karoo region of South Africa. Image Courtesy: Bertus Hanekom/Nature TLL
10/12
Malabar Parakeets are wonderful creatures. They are also called blue winged parakeets. They usually flock together and are seen in huge numbers. In the midst of a bunch of activities, it was my privilege to shoot this image from a bird hide. These two are fighting over a stump that had paddy grains as its feed. Image Courtesy: Achintya Murthy/Nature TLL
11/12
A Pink Whipray splitting a school of Bannerfishes, shot against the setting sun on a late afternoon at the famous dive site "Tuna Factory" that is located close to Malé, the capital of the Maldives. Image Courtesy: Andy Schmid/Nature TLL
12/12
During the daytime this place (Kassel, Germany) on the outskirts is totally crowded by people going about their daily business. But at night, it belongs to the animals that come out to play under the streetlights. Image Courtesy: Jan Piecha/Nature TLL