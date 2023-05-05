From Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad to Tabu in Drishyam, actresses that have aced the cop look

1/4

Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad:

For her OTT debut in Dahaad Sonakshi plays a fearless and invincible cop who takes on the bad guys with ease. Sonakshi who is known for her unapologetically real and no-nonsense attitude is the perfect fit for playing the role of a fierce cop. Sinha’s portrayal of a strong-willed cop who stands up against injustice is both inspiring and empowering. Fans have loved Sonakshi’s fierce avatar and this refreshing new look.