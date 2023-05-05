From Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad to Tabu in Drishyam, actresses that have aced the cop look
These actresses have proven that they can deliver performances that are as powerful and impactful as their male counterparts. Here is a list of some Bollywood actresses who shattered stereotypes and played the role of a fierce cop.
<strong>Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad:</strong><br />For her OTT debut in Dahaad Sonakshi plays a fearless and invincible cop who takes on the bad guys with ease. Sonakshi who is known for her unapologetically real and no-nonsense attitude is the perfect fit for playing the role of a fierce cop. Sinha’s portrayal of a strong-willed cop who stands up against injustice is both inspiring and empowering. Fans have loved Sonakshi’s fierce avatar and this refreshing new look.
<strong>Tabu in Drishyam :</strong> In the movie Drishyam, Tabu played the role of a leading lady cop who is both gritty and determined. Tabu’s portrayal of a cop in authority was a refreshing change from the usual portrayal of cops in Bollywood movies. She was complimented for playing her character and conveying emotion through her expressions and body language despite entering the scene mid-scene.Tabu’s portrayal of a female police officer was the most intense and iconic.
<strong>Rani Mukerji in Mardaani :</strong> Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of a tough-as-nails cop in the Mardaani franchise has been nothing short of spectacular. Her performance in the movies has been praised for its authenticity and grit, and she has become a role model for young girls who aspire to make a difference in the world.
<strong>Priyanka Chopra in Jai Gangaajal:</strong> Priyanka Chopra is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood, and her role as a police officer in Jai Gangaajal is proof of that. In the film, she plays the role of a tough and no-nonsense cop who takes on corrupt politicians and powerful criminals. Priyanka’s powerful performance in the film earned her critical acclaim