From ship wreckage to dramatic lighthouses: A look at images from Historic Photographer of the Year
If history is your thing, then you shouldn't miss these images courtesy the Historic Photographer of the Year Awards 2021. This contest celebrates amateur and professional photography of cultural sites and historic places across the globe, from national treasures to hidden gems. Take a look at the winners and some spectacular shortlisted images
This image showing the wrecks of the Wastdale H and Arkendale H which collided in the River Severn in October 1960. Out of control they drifted and hit the River Severn Railway Bridge causing irreparable damage. The wrecks are only visible when the tide is out and this image was taken with a drone and won the "Where History Happened" category. Image Courtesy: Iain McCallum/Historic Photographer of the Year 2021
The year's overall winner was Steve Liddiard's image of Wales' Whiteford Lighthouse. Built in 1865 to a design by John Bowen of Llanelli, by the Llanelli Harbour and Burry Navigation Commissioners to mark the shoals of Whiteford Point, replacing an earlier piled structure of 1854, of which nothing remains. It is the only wave-swept cast iron tower of this size in Britain. Image Courtesy: Steve Liddiard/Historic Photographer of the Year 2021
A stunning image of the remains of US Navy C-117D aircraft, which crashed in 1973 on the black beach at Solheimasandur, on the southern coast of Iceland, was shortlisted in the main category of the Historic Photographer of the Year awards. Image Courtesy: Yevhen Samuchenko/Historic Photographer of the Year 2021
The Shah-i-Zinda mausoleum in the city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Image Courtesy: Julian Elliott/Historic Photographer of the Year 2021
This image of the Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol won in the Historic England category. Speaking of this image, the photographer said, "We were staying for a few days break in the village of Corfe Castle, and the weather couldn't have been better - it was perfect for photography, and a misty morning was followed by a beautiful sunset. I got a quick photo on the high street, showing how imposing the ruins of the castle were as a backdrop. It really is a spectacular place to visit." Image Courtesy: Sam Binding/Historic Photographer of the Year 2021
This epic shot of the Temple of Hera II in Paestum, in the Italian region of Campania, was taken by Alfredo Corrao. The image of the temple, which is listed as a Unesco World Heritage site, made the shortlist in the Where History Happened category. Image Courtesy: Alfredo Corrao/Historic Photographer of the Year 2021
An interesting shot of London's Tower Bridge. The photographer said, "At low tide, the River Thames reveals medieval structures hidden underwater beneath London's iconic Tower Bridge." Image Courtesy: Robert James/Historic Photographer of the Year 2021
The Esztergom Basilica is the seat of the Catholic Church in Hungary and is the largest church and the tallest building in Hungary. It is the site of many churches starting in 1001 with most of them either burning down or being destroyed by marauding armies. In 1820, the Archdiocese was restored and the archbishop decided to restore its status as mother church of the country. Image Courtesy: Elizabeth Hak/Historic Photographer of the Year 2021
An aerial vista of St Michael's Tower on Glastonbury Tor at dawn on a chill winter morning. Image Courtesy: Adam Burton/Historic Photographer of the Year 2021
A shot of the amazing Niteroi Contemporary Art Museum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The building, which opened in 1996, was designed by the famous Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer. Image Courtesy: Alistair/Historic Photographer of the Year 2021