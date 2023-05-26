From Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal to Kunal Kemmu, actors who brim with versatility

3/4

Celebrating his birthday today on May 25, Kunal Kemmu has been acting since he was a kid, which is why versatility comes very naturally to him. Known for slipping into different roles with effortless ease, Kunal’s work speaks volumes of his caliber as an entertainer. Looking at his impressive filmography, it’s easy to say that Kunal enjoys breaking monotony while also enjoying work. Some of actor’s most iconic and unique roles include works from different genres such as action comedy ‘Go Goa Gone’, black comedy crime film ‘Loot Case’ and thriller film ’Malang’ alongwith the likes of ‘Traffic Signal’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Golmaal’ series and more. Apart from this, the birthday star is also branching out as a director with Excel Entertainment’s upcoming comedy-drama film ‘Madgaon Express’.