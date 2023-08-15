From Shahid Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan, actors who delivered impressive performances on OTT
Actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Vijay Varma, and Sonakshi Sinha have delivered compelling performances too with their respective shows
Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of police officer Sartaj Singh in ‘Sacred Games’ set a new benchmark. His performance showcased the depth and complexity of his character, contributing to the show’s success.
Shahid Kapoor charmed audiences as the enigmatic ‘Artist’ in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Farzi’. His cool-boy persona merged with his character, earning him a spot on the list
Stepping into the shoes of a villainous character, Vijay Verma’s portrayal was nothing short of captivating. His flawless execution of this challenging role added a riveting dimension to the narrative of ‘Dahaad’
Sonakshi Sinha’s portrayal of a cop in ‘Dahaad’ is a testimony to her versatility as an actor. Her performance in this series showcased her dedication to bringing unique characters to life on screen.
Aditya Roy Kapoor’s portrayal of the night manager, Shaan Sen Gupta, in the gripping series, ‘The Night Manager’ is a testament to his commitment. His character added a layer of intrigue to the show’s narrative.
Returning for another season on Amazon Prime video, Jim Sarbh’s portrayal of Adil Khanna in the hit Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven’ was a masterstroke. His layered performance added depth to the show, showcasing his undeniable talent in bringing complex characters to life.