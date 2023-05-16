From Shahid Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, 5 actors that got the millennials smitten in love with their rugged, raw looks
In today's world, relevance is the key to the hearts of the audiences. Here are top 5 actors who stole the show with their robust portrayals and left the millennials wanting for more!
<strong>Vicky Kaushal from Manmarziyaan</strong><br />Cupid struck many when DJ Sandz appeared on screen with his rugged look in Manmarziyaan. Millennials! Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal was real, had flaws and depicted the uncertainties of an individual’s feelings that won hearts. The way his character moulded to prove his love for Taapsee’s character, that relatability garnered him immense appreciation.
<strong>Shahid Kapoor in Haider</strong><br />Shahid broke free of his chocolate boy image in Haider. His raw portrayal not only portrayed the vulnerabilities of a broken heart but also showed the pain of an avengeful son drawing massive appreciation from the millennials.
<strong>Udit Arora in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo</strong><br />Udit Arora’s versatility proves that he can ace any role that comes his way! His choice of characters is commendably bold. Udit’s Dhiman in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is raw, robust yet charmingly hot! His earnest portrayal of a conflicted man in love with his step sister who is also a doting son is garnering adulation from the millennials. He definitely makes us believe that women do fall for bad guys!
<strong>Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang</strong><br />Aren’t there enough reasons to love Aditya Roy Kapur? But his portrayal in Malang was cherry on the cake! Aditya’s realistic portrayal of Advaitya, a fun loving, boy-next-door in the first half who then becomes the ruthless killer captivated the millennials!
<strong>Abhishek Bachchan in Yuvaa</strong><br />The charming Abhishek Bachchan proved his versatility in Mani Ratnam’s Yuvaa. His depiction of Lallan Singh wasn’t just brutal but also had an edgy resemblance that won over the millennials.