From Shahid Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, 5 actors that got the millennials smitten in love with their rugged, raw looks

3/5

Udit Arora in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Udit Arora’s versatility proves that he can ace any role that comes his way! His choice of characters is commendably bold. Udit’s Dhiman in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is raw, robust yet charmingly hot! His earnest portrayal of a conflicted man in love with his step sister who is also a doting son is garnering adulation from the millennials. He definitely makes us believe that women do fall for bad guys!