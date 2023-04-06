From Shahid Kapoor in Farzi to Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager, actors who shone on OTT
The OTT scenario in India is constantly evolving over the years and we have seen a lot of new talent emerge all thanks to the platforms. But along with that a lot of established actors are experimenting with the platform and have been showcasing some tremendous work.
1/5
Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut this year with Raj & DK’s Farzi, in the show the actor played the artist. The actor received rave reviews for his performance and some fans hailed it as one of his best performances to date.
2/5
Aditya Roy Kapur’s portrayal of Shaan Sengupta in The Night Manager catapulted his rise toward stardom. The actor received a massive response from the critics and his fans making him one of the most desirable actors.
3/5
Jim Sarbh’s reprised his role of Dr Homi Bhabha in the second season of Rocket Boys. Like the previous season, Sarbh has received accolades for his portrayal of the great scientist.
4/5
Manoj Bajpayee is an acting force to reckon with. Whether it be Ott shows or films, Bajpayee has always left a mark. His last OTT outing Gulmohar won him appreciation from all over for his poignant portrayal of Arun Batra who’s exploring the complexities of his family.
5/5
Kunal Kemmu has correctly been called the master of genres by critics and his fans alike. His latest outing Pop Kaun is proof of it, his portrayal has received tremendous response amongst critics who have hailed his brilliance as a natural actor with utmost ease.