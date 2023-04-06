From Shahid Kapoor in Farzi to Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager, actors who shone on OTT

EXCLUSIVE | Aditya Roy Kapur: 'I enjoy watching remakes because a lot of times I haven't seen the original' In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Aditya Roy Kapur is disarming as he speaks about his upcoming film Gumraah, which of the two roles was tougher to play in this double role, the success of The Night Manager, and a decade of Aashiqui 2 next month.