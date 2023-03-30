From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, celebrities flaunting their clean-shaven look back in trend
Bollywood actors have been spotted with a fresh look that seems to be the new vogue for leading stars of the industry - the clean shaven look!
1/5
The actor is known to look a brooder in a stubble but fans can never get enough of his clean-shaven look either.
2/5
Saif Ali Khan has been seen sporting a clean-shaven look for different roles now and then but his latest appearance has got us reminiscing once again. The nawab recently showed off his fresh and youthful look from a safari trip with his family, actress Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur. The picture that was posted by the actor’s wife on social media that created all the buzz between fans on the new clean-shaven look with many leaving compliments for him.
3/5
The Student of the Year actor has been experimenting with different looks throughout his career, but his clean-shaven appearance is definitely a hit with his fans. The actor opted for the clean-shaven look on his wedding day making him the ultimate perfect man. The actor is seen embracing this look at multiple events and appearances with wife and actress Kiara Advani.
4/5
The Khiladi of Bollywood who is back on the clean-shaven trend was spotted with the look in his latest movie ‘Selfiee’. Just as much as fans loved his on screen persona, the actor is also seen rocking clean and suave look during promotions and tours.
5/5
The Uri star is known for his ability to pull off any style with ease, and he has been spotted sporting a clean-shaven look during Holi celebrations with his wife, Katrina Kaif. Vicky Kaushal’s new look has certainly caught the attention of his fans and followers making him more charming and dapper than ever.