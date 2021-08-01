From scrap art to Bengal's Pattachitra painting, a new exhibition brings together traditional and contemporary styles [Photos]
The show is an attempt to break the barriers that people tend to see and feel when they hear the word “art”.
Srila Chatterjee, noted entrepreneur and founder of Baro Market, will curate an affordable art show at Mumbai's Method in Kalaghoda. The team behind the collection is a group of people inspired by the stories they hear and the discoveries they make in the course of their work. They hope to create ripples of change that will ensure a better and more beautiful life for everyone.
The eight-day show opens on 31 July and concludes on 8 August; it will showcase both traditional as well as contemporary art.
The show is open to all and will display traditional Gond Art, Bengal Pattachitra, Chhattisgarh's Gadwakam, Kalighat Phad and more. There will also be contemporary artefacts such as pieces created out of scrap, waste and discards, screen printing on cotton upholstery etc.
Chatterjee's Baro Market will also provide customised framing on the spot. Insight on artists and their works will be shared with all the visitors.
All the works range between Rs 2000 and Rs 2,00,000 and will be authenticated by Baro.