From scaling mountains to crossing seas: How India administered 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses
Health workers ensured that the coronavirus vaccine reached every nook and corner of the country — transforming shopping malls, temples, markets and even buses into vaccination camps
1/8
India on Thursday achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The government has ensured that the vaccines reach every corner of the country -- whether officials have to traverse mountains or cross seas. Here, officials travelled on a boat towards a remote village in Morigaon district located about 70 kms from Guwahati to inoculate the villages. AFP
2/8
In some cases, officials trekked long distances through remote Himalayan meadows to vaccinate the nomadic herders in Kashmir. The challenge wasn't just the treacherous terrain, but also to persuade people to get inoculated against the virus. AP
3/8
In Kolkata, passenger buses were transformed into mobile vaccination centres and people were inoculated against the coronavirus infection insides these buses. AFP
4/8
The vaccine drive also received a boost when religious places turned into vaccination camps. In Hyderabad, a temple turned its premises into a vaccination camp, allowing more than 100 people to be inoculated. AFP
5/8
The parking facilities at shopping malls also become another spot where people could get vaccinated. In Mumbai's Vashi area, a famous mall transformed its parking ground into a drive-in vaccination camp, allowing people to come in big numbers to get jabbed. AFP
6/8
And if buses were transformed into vaccination centres, so were trains. In Chennai, railway stations became vaccination camps, where health workers administered the COVID-19 vaccine. AFP
7/8
The vaccination drive also took place at crowded spots such as markets and even inside the slums across the country. In Mumbai, Dadar's flower market turned into a vaccination camp where the sellers at the market could be inoculated. AFP
8/8
An elderly man gets inoculated with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai. AFP