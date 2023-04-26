From Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Sumeet Vyas' Tripling, films and shows about the sibling bonding

3/7

Tripling

Tripling is a web series that beautifully captures the essence of sibling love through the eyes of three siblings who embark on a road trip together. Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan, who are all dealing with their own personal struggles, come together for this journey of self-discovery. As they navigate through various challenges and obstacles, the trio realizes the true value of their bond and how much they mean to each other. With humor, heart, and a touch of drama, Tripling takes you on a journey that will make you laugh, cry and appreciate the power of sibling love. This series is a must-watch for anyone who wants to experience the ups and downs of sibling relationships in a refreshing and entertaining way.