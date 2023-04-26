From Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Sumeet Vyas' Tripling, films and shows about the sibling bonding
If you’re a fan of stories that showcase the power of sibling bonds, then this listicle is for you. From the latest Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Tripling, these movies and series will have you laughing, crying, and feeling all the emotions that come with the sibling bond. So, grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready to explore the intricacies of sibling relationships.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan<br />Salman Khan’s latest film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ is an entertaining rollercoaster ride of action, drama, and sibling love. The film revolves around Bhaijaan, who has put his own life on hold to take care of his younger brothers. However, when a stunning woman enters his life, everything changes. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, KKBKKJ promises to be a gripping action film with a heartwarming twist of sibling love. Starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu, the film is a remake of the Tamil hit Veeram (2014). Watch as the bonds of brotherhood are tested and love blossoms in this exciting new addition to the genre of films that explore the intricacies of sibling relationships. Don’t miss out on KKBKKJ, only in theaters.
<strong>Tripling</strong><br />Tripling is a web series that beautifully captures the essence of sibling love through the eyes of three siblings who embark on a road trip together. Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan, who are all dealing with their own personal struggles, come together for this journey of self-discovery. As they navigate through various challenges and obstacles, the trio realizes the true value of their bond and how much they mean to each other. With humor, heart, and a touch of drama, Tripling takes you on a journey that will make you laugh, cry and appreciate the power of sibling love. This series is a must-watch for anyone who wants to experience the ups and downs of sibling relationships in a refreshing and entertaining way.
<strong>Crashh</strong><br />Crashh is an exciting web series that tells the story of four siblings who were separated in their childhood due to a tragic accident. As they grow up, Kabir, Kajol, Alia, and Rahim lead very different lives, but they all share a deep longing to be reunited with their family. When they finally cross paths after years apart, they must grapple with their past and confront the truth about what happened all those years ago. With a talented cast that includes Aditi Sharma, Kunj Anand, Anushka Sen, Rohan Mehra, and Zain Imam, Crashh promises to be a heartwarming and emotionally charged exploration of the bonds that tie siblings together, no matter what obstacles they may face.
<strong>Kapoor & Sons</strong><br />Kapoor & Sons is a touching family drama starring Fawad Khan and Siddharth Malhotra as brothers, and Alia Bhatt as Siddharth’s love interest. The movie revolves around a family gathering that reunites the estranged siblings after years of not speaking. The tension between them is due to childhood trauma caused by their mother, played by Ratna Pathak Shah. As the story unfolds, the brothers confront their past, insecurities, and unspoken feelings for each other. The revelation of Fawad’s character’s sexuality to his brother adds to the emotional complexity. Kapoor & Sons is a must-watch for anyone who wants to understand the depth of sibling love.
<strong>Hiss – Rebirth of a Destroyer</strong><br />Hiss – Rebirth of a Destroyer is an epic audio series that delves deep into the unbreakable bond between siblings. Shiva, a fierce warrior, returns to the mortal world after two long years in a coma. Armed with supernatural martial arts skills from Naag Lok, he is determined to avenge the wrongdoings inflicted upon his family. But he’s not alone on this quest. His adopted sister Meenakshi, with whom he shares an unbreakable bond, is by his side every step of the way. Alongside them is Bhairavi, Shiva’s friend and ally, who has fallen in love with him, but will he ever feel the same way? Brace yourself for a thrilling ride of action, adventure, and sibling love only on Pocket FM.
<strong>Dil Dhadakne Do</strong><br />Dil Dhadakne Do showcases Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra) and Kabir (Ranveer Singh) as the perfect example of a healthy and modern sibling relationship. Despite their flaws, they are loyal, loving, and honest with each other in a way that no one else in their lives is. They stand together against all odds, never judge each other’s mistakes, and don’t let money or careers come between them, even when their parents try to pit them against each other. The movie is a must-watch for its stellar cast, stunning locations, and incredible music, as well as its sensitive portrayal of family relationships. And let’s not forget the infectious Gallan Goodiyaan song, a fun and essential dance number for all siblings!