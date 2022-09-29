From Salman Khan to Aryan Khan, when celebrities were caught in legal hassles

1/6

Salman Khan was embroiled in two major court cases, once in 1998 and the second time in 2002. During the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur, he was accused of killing the Black Buck, and in 2002, he was arrested on the charges of a hit-and-run case that happened in Bandra. He was granted bail in 2015 in the High Court after he challenged the order of the Sessions Court of five years of imprisonment.