From Salman Khan to Aryan Khan, when celebrities were caught in legal hassles
The other names that have been involved in legal cases are Sanjay Dutt, Sooraj Pancholi, Fardeen Khan, and more recently, Ekta Kapoor.
Salman Khan was embroiled in two major court cases, once in 1998 and the second time in 2002. During the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur, he was accused of killing the Black Buck, and in 2002, he was arrested on the charges of a hit-and-run case that happened in Bandra. He was granted bail in 2015 in the High Court after he challenged the order of the Sessions Court of five years of imprisonment.
Arguably the most controversial star of the last two decades, Sanjay Dutt was arrested back in 1993 after his alleged involvement in the Bombay Blasts. He was accused of keeping AK-56 at his residence and charged under TADA. He was, however, found not to be a terrorist. He was convicted in 2013 and spent three-and-a-half years in prison.
It was back in 2001, when Fardeen Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the charges of trying to purchase one gram of cocaine. The charges were dropped in 2012. He was granted immunity after he went through a de-addiction programme at KEM Hospital.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was also arrested last year by the Narcotics Control Bureau after they raided a drug party in Mumbai. Khan had to be in prison for almost a month after which he was granted bail last year in October. Gauri Khan revealed recently on Koffee With Karan how the family had to go through a rough time during that phase.
The ‘Hero’ actor was arrested on the charges of abatement to suicide that led to Jia Khan’s death. The ‘Nishabd’ actress died by suicide in June 2013 and Pancholi was stated to be the reason behind the same. In an interview recently with Times of India, Pancholi’s mother and actress Zarina Wahab has said his son is innocent and Jia’s mother Rabia knows it. A court order said Rabia was misusing the judicial machinery.
For her show XXX, an arrest warrant has been issued against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor for insulting the Indian army. The complaint has been filed by an ex-serviceman.