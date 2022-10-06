From Saif Ali Khan to Abhishek Bachchan to Arvind Trivedi, actors who have played Raavan in their careers

5/5

Anubhav Sinha and Shah Rukh Khan gave a modern, technological touch to the mythology. Raavan is now a computer-game character called Ra. One, and Ram is G. One, the cooler name for Jeevan. It’s actually a game of life and death in this film that’s slowly getting its due for the neat visual effects. Ra. One is faceless until he finds a model’s hoarding in the middle of an empty road at midnight. Arjun Rampal is that model, and the villain takes his shape and form. Rampal was both cool and menacing and nearly overshadowed Khan in this Sci-Fi attempt.