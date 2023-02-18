From Rakul Preet Singh in Chhatriwali to Manoj Bajayee in The Family Man, actors that made their presence felt
Let’s have a look at some of the recent powerful on-screen characters which made their presence felt.
1/5
Rakul Preet Singh portrays the character of Sanya in Chhatriwali. She plays the role of a quality control head in a condom factory. She is shy and embarrassed about her job initially but soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education. The film aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.A film with such a strong social message packed with some powerful performances deserves to be on your watch list!
2/5
Srikant Tiwari is played by the talented actor Manoj Bajpayee. Srikant is a middle-class man who works as a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), along with his best friend and colleague JK Talpade, which is a part of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also must protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low-paying job. This character created a mayhem ever since the release of the show, and Manoj Bajpayee indeed justified the hype.
3/5
Ajay Devgn is seen as Rudra, who is a smart, dedicated investigation officer who is consumed by the darkness of the crimes and his relationship issues with his wife, Shaila (Esha Deol). Ajay Devgn’s somber characterisations is what makes this series worth watching!
4/5
Regina Cassandra is playing the role of Kavya Iyer – an IPS officer in Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke. She is spontaneous, a go-getter, takes on all her missions head on. She is also impulsive at times but will stop at nothing in her fight for the country. It brings to the forefront the story of real heroes in uniform who silently and tirelessly work towards the betterment of the country. Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is a must watch for Regina Cassandra’s act as a powerful cop!
5/5
Shefali Shah plays the powerful DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime, who forms a special squad of officers to find the six offenders of a heinous crime while battling inadequate infrastructure, bureaucratic red tape, and increasing public pressure. This character still holds the ability to send chills down our spine!