From Rakul Preet Singh in Chhatriwali to Manoj Bajayee in The Family Man, actors that made their presence felt

2/5

Srikant Tiwari is played by the talented actor Manoj Bajpayee. Srikant is a middle-class man who works as a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), along with his best friend and colleague JK Talpade, which is a part of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also must protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low-paying job. This character created a mayhem ever since the release of the show, and Manoj Bajpayee indeed justified the hype.