1/5 A still from Pyaasa (1957), a film that chronicles the life of a struggling poet trying to make his work known in a post-Independence India. YouTube screengrab.

2/5 Kaagaz Ke Phool, the last film directed by Guru Dutt about a failing movie director, bombed at the box office upon its release in 1959. But, it is now regarded as one of the cult classics of Indian cinema. YouTube screengrab.

3/5 A still from Mr and Mrs. '55, a socially critical comedy film set in the then contemporary Bombay. YouTube screengrab.

4/5 The 1951 Guru Dutt film Baazi, based on the Hollywood film Gilda, was produced by Dev Anand's production house Navketan Film and it also starred Anand in the lead role. YouTube screengrab.