From pulling a car while walking on your hands to BMX tricks, check out how records were made

People across the world tried their hardest on 17 November to mark Guinness World Records Day
In China's Nanchong Zhang Shuang set the world record for pulling a 1,225-kilogram vehicle while walking on his hands. He passed the 50 metre mark in 1 minute 13.27 seconds. A physical education teacher at a primary school in China, he says he often shows off his tricks to his students. Image Courtesy: Guinness World Records 2021
Venezuelan football freestyler Laura Biondo broke two records. She recorded most sit-down football crossovers in 30 seconds (female) with 62 and most double around the world ball control tricks in one minute (female) with 24. Biondo holds another 11 records to her name. Image Courtesy: Guinness World Records
Ayoub Touabe with his supreme somersault skills broke the world record. With 12 flips, he set the the record for most single leg backward somersaults in 30 seconds. Talk about flipping off! Image Courtesy: Guinness World Records
Gymast Ashley Watson broke the record for the farthest backflip between horizontal bars in Leeds, United Kingdom. He broke the previous record of 5.87 m with managing a distance of 6 metres. Image Courtesy: Guinness World Records
Takahiro Ikeda set three records — most BMX Stick B in 30 seconds - 3; most BMX time machines in 30 seconds - 45; and BMX - most turbine megaspins in one minute: 45. The Japanese has performed his tricks around the world with Cirque du Soleil and was the 2016 iBMXff World Championship runner-up. Image Courtesy: Guinness World Records
B-boy Wang Guanwutong danced his way into the world record book. Performing a record 94 breakdancing air flares, he broke his previous record of 55. It wasn't all smooth sailing for the dancer from China as his first attempt failed. But, he focused his attention and went on to make history! Image Courtesy: Guinness World Records