From protests to historic promises: Highlights from the COP26 summit we won't forget

10/12

Former US president Barack Obama also made an appearance at the Glasgow climate change to much love. Speaking at the summit, he said, "Meaningful progress has been made since Paris. What is also true is that collectively and individually we are still falling short. We have not done nearly enough to address this crisis.” For much of his speech, Obama spoke directly to young people, often acknowledging their anger: “For most of your lives you’ve been bombarded with warnings about what the future will look like if you don’t address climate change, but you see adults who act like the problem doesn’t exist,” he said. “You are right to be frustrated. Folks in my generation have not done enough to deal with a potentially cataclysmic problem that you now stand to inherit.” AP