From overwhelmed hospitals to long lines at testing sites: Hong Kong battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak
Daily new coronavirus cases in Hong Kong exceeded 2,000 for the first time on 14 February and on 17 February, 6,116 new cases were reported. Cases began rising after the Lunar New Year holidays earlier this month
Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong. Despite the strict adherence to a zero-COVID strategy, many residents feel that the worst is yet to come. AP
Workers in protective gear prepare lunch boxes for residents at a lockdown area in Fu Cheong Estate, in Hong Kong. The number of cases in Hong Kong spiked following the Lunar New Year holidays, earlier this month. Hong Kong hospitals are at 90% capacity and some have had to treat patients outdoors for lack of room inside. AP
Residents wait in long lines to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing centre. AP
An amusement park that has been turned into a temporary testing centre amid a shortage of such facilities. AP
Restaurants remain empty as fears of coronavirus spread keep residents inside their homes. AP
A woman walks at the Hong Kong airport. Cities in mainland China have imposed restrictions including mandatory quarantine on incoming passengers from Hong Kong in a bid to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak. AP