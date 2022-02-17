From oldest depiction of universe to gold armour, 3,000-year-old artefacts reveal Stonehenge's secrets
Items on display at the British Museum include the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which depicts the sun, moon, and stars. It is 3,600 years old but was only discovered in 1999
1/6
The 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates back to 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, is on display at 'The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The artefact was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in east Germany, in 1999. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
2/6
A British Museum staff poses next to a gold cape found in Mold in Wales. It dates back to 1,600 BCE. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
3/6
A member of staff poses next to a gold broach from Shropshire, England. It dates back to 1,000 BCE. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
4/6
A member of staff dusts 4000-year-old Bronze Age logs from the timber circle known as Seahenge, from Norfolk, England. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
5/6
Animal bones in the form of a necklace found on Salisbury Plain. It dates back to 2,100 BCE (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
6/6
The Burton Agnes chalk drum which was found in a child's grave dates back to 3,000 BCE. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)