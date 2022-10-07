From Oh My God to PK to 3 idiots, how Arun Bali left an impression with every role
Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away on October 7 morning at the age of 79. He was a seasoned, searing performer with an endearing screen persona. His performances off late were both short and sweet, and everything in between.
In Oh My God, he played a priest who’s able to see and sense the difference between faith and fraud. He knows fraud begins the moment faith turns blind. And coupled by the sensational Paresh Rawal, is able to open a lot of eyes. But again, since religion is the opium of the masses, as quoted by Marx, it’s a tough battle ahead.
Barfi was as sweet as it’s name. And so was every character. And so was Bali. He played Priyanka Chopra’s grandfather and their scenes together were truly heartwarming.
3 idiots breaks into interval at a rather shocking turn. Here, Arun Bali played Javed Jaaferi’s father, who was the original Ranchod Das Chanchad. His more than just a fleeting appearance gave birth to numerous memes on social media. Go check them out!
In Rajkumar Hirani’s PK, Aamir Khan played this eponymous character that could reveal everything about a man or a woman just by holding their hands. He dares Anushka Sharma to allow him to prove his truth, she refuses. Enters Bali, full of despair to help his ailing wife. He’s falling short of Rs. 500, PK obliges. Anushka says the man was lying. Pk knows. Bali’s reality is not to be scoffed at. The reason was endearing all along. There’s magic in the reveal. And his love for his wife.