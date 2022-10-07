From Oh My God to PK to 3 idiots, how Arun Bali left an impression with every role

4/4

In Rajkumar Hirani’s PK, Aamir Khan played this eponymous character that could reveal everything about a man or a woman just by holding their hands. He dares Anushka Sharma to allow him to prove his truth, she refuses. Enters Bali, full of despair to help his ailing wife. He’s falling short of Rs. 500, PK obliges. Anushka says the man was lying. Pk knows. Bali’s reality is not to be scoffed at. The reason was endearing all along. There’s magic in the reveal. And his love for his wife.