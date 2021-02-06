5/8

When Alkazi was appointed as the Director of the National School of Drama in Delhi, Alkazi staged many huge productions, especially historicals, from NSD's rather small setup. Alkazi had carved out an excellent studio theatre by removing a wall between two rooms to make an eighty-seat auditorium and a stage as large as the seating. Sophocles’ Oedipus and Shakespeare’s King Lear were presented there in Urdu, and later Mohan Rakesh’s Lehron ke Raj Hans , among others. (Above) Scene from King Lear , 1964, with Om Shivpuri in the titular role. Shivpuri had earned a lot of accolades for his performance and was ofted touted to be the youngest actor to play King Lear on stage.