From Naseeruddin Shah to Aditi Rao Hydari, actors who stood out in Taj: Divided By Blood
Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah Badussha, Shubham Kumar Mehra, Rahul Bose, amongst many others, the series is based on life and times of the Mughal dynasty. With love, deceit and war, the series showcases the raw and real side of the Mughal empire.
1/5
In Zee5’s Taj, 1. Naseeruddin Shah as emperor Akbar was like a banyan tree who the competence of his sons on every step. The actor aced the greatest Mughal ruler who never believed in massacring people based on religion. All the communities Hindus, Christians, Parsis, Sikhs were welcomed in his court and their views were accepted in great spirit.
2/5
Aditi Rao Hydari is seen playing the beautiful and graceful Anarkali. She is a delight to watch on screen with her flawless beauty, grace, simplicity, and style. She acts through her eyes and leaves everyone mesmerized.
3/5
Aashim Gulati brings the charming prince Salim to life who immerses himself in concubines, alcohol, and poetries. The chiseled physique of the actor and charming persona leaves a strong mark in the minds of the audiences making him a historical trendsetter.
4/5
Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim aces this grey character to perfection. His stellar performance gets our heart pounding and shows us a whole new aspect of a villain. His perfectly timed dialogues and body language convinces us that he can pull off any role with ease.
5/5
Taha Shah Badussha as Prince Murad gives a nail-biting performance. The ruggedness and roughness in his character sends shockwaves down our spine! His ruthless conquest and vengeful pursuits translate through the screen making him our favorite villain.