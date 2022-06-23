Photos

From Mumbai to Surat to Guwahati, the journey of the Maharashtra political crisis

The MVA alliance is teetering on the edge as Eknath Shinde and other MLAs camp in Guwahati. Amid this uncertain future, demonstrations in support of Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde have taken place

FP Staff June 23, 2022 11:04:26 IST
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence ‘Varsha’ in south Mumbai and moved back to ‘Matoshree’, the private residence of the Thackeray family in suburban Bandra. PTI
1/10
Shiv Sena workers gather outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, to show their support, in Mumbai. PTI
2/10
Shiv Sena supporters shouts slogan in support of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shivaji Park in Mumbai. PTI
3/10
Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, first on screen, Transport Minister Anil Parab, second on screen and Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray attends online cabinet minister's meeting held at Mantralaya in Mumbai. PTI
4/10
Security personnel keep vigil outside a hotel where dissident MLAs of Maharastra are staying, in Guwahati. PTI
5/10
Supporters of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde outside his residence, in Thane. PTI
6/10
Maharashtra's MPs and MLAs board a bus bound for Guwahati, at Le Meridien Hotel in Surat. PTI
7/10
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with other MLAs during a meeting, in Guwahati. PTI
8/10
Maharashtra MLAs at a hotel, in Surat. PTI
9/10
Police personnel stand guard as Maharashtra's MPs and MLAs conduct a meeting, outside Le Meridien hotel in Surat. PTI
10/10
