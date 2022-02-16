From mountains to oceans: Plastic pollution exceeds Earth's safe limit
Scientists have warned that 14 million tonnes of plastic end up in oceans every year and only less 10 per cent of the world's plastic waste is recycled
For the first time, scientists have concluded that man-made chemical and plastic waste worldwide has massively exceeded limits safe for humanity and the planet, a report said. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, over 14 million tonnes of plastic waste end up in the ocean every year. Image Courtesy: iStock/Josephine Jullian
<br />The report by the Stockholm Resilience Centre says that there are an estimated 350,000 different manufactured chemicals on the market and large volumes of them end up in the environment. Image Courtesy: iStock/Jag_cz
In an interview with<em> AFP</em>, the study's co-author Carney Almroth warned 'chemicals and plastics are affecting biodiversity, piling additional stress on already stressed ecosystems.' Image Courtesy: iStock/Tunatura
Almroth added 'impacts of plastic pollution are large enough to enough to affect crucial functions of planet Earth and its systems.' Image Courtesy: iStock/Tunatura
Scientists have warned that rivers have become dumping grounds for industrial waste. Image Courtesy: iStock/vovashevchuk
An <em>AFP</em> report says that less than 10 per cent of the world's plastic is currently recycled, even as production has doubled to 367 million tonnes since 2000. Image Courtesy: iSotock/aydinmutlu