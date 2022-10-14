From Mohammad Rizwan to Virat Kohli, top run-getters in T20Is in 2022
1/10
Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan tops the chart as he has scored more than 800 runs already in the T20Is in 2022. Rizwan’s consistency with the bat has helped him take the top spot in the ICC rankings for batters in T20Is. AFP
2/10
India’s Suryakumar Yadav who has stamped his authority with the bat and is ranked two at the moment in ICC T20I rankings has notched up 800+ runs in T20Is in this year. The right-hander also scored a century earlier this year and is a part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup slated to take place in Australia. AFP
3/10
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has a tally of more than 600 runs in T20Is in 2022. AFP
4/10
Next is West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran who has been among runs in the calendar year. Pooran has more than 550 runs in 2022 in the T20Is already. AFP
5/10
India captain Rohit Sharma’s aggressive brand of cricket has kept him in the tally. Sharma who will lead India in the T20 World Cup scored 500+ runs in T20Is in this year before the World Cup. AFP
6/10
Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza has been in an exceptional form this year and has scored an excess of 500 runs this year. AFP
7/10
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka is in some fine form and has 490+ runs to his name in the calendar year. AFP
8/10
Former India captain Virat Kohli ended his century drought this year after he scored his first T20I and 71st international hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. The right-hander has notched up over 480 runs in the 2022 in the format. AFP
9/10
Powell has an excess of 470 runs to his name in this year already. AFP
10/10
Andrew Balbirnie has 460+ runs to his name in T20Is in 2022. AFP