Photos

From Mohammad Rizwan to Virat Kohli, top run-getters in T20Is in 2022

Rizwan's consistency with the bat has helped him take the top spot in the ICC rankings for batters in T20Is

FirstCricket Staff October 14, 2022 19:22:34 IST
Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan tops the chart as he has scored more than 800 runs already in the T20Is in 2022. Rizwan’s consistency with the bat has helped him take the top spot in the ICC rankings for batters in T20Is. AFP
1/10
Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan tops the chart as he has scored more than 800 runs already in the T20Is in 2022. Rizwan’s consistency with the bat has helped him take the top spot in the ICC rankings for batters in T20Is. AFP
India’s Suryakumar Yadav who has stamped his authority with the bat and is ranked two at the moment in ICC T20I rankings has notched up 800+ runs in T20Is in this year. The right-hander also scored a century earlier this year and is a part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup slated to take place in Australia. AFP
2/10
India’s Suryakumar Yadav who has stamped his authority with the bat and is ranked two at the moment in ICC T20I rankings has notched up 800+ runs in T20Is in this year. The right-hander also scored a century earlier this year and is a part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup slated to take place in Australia. AFP
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has a tally of more than 600 runs in T20Is in 2022. AFP
3/10
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has a tally of more than 600 runs in T20Is in 2022. AFP
Next is West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran who has been among runs in the calendar year. Pooran has more than 550 runs in 2022 in the T20Is already. AFP
4/10
Next is West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran who has been among runs in the calendar year. Pooran has more than 550 runs in 2022 in the T20Is already. AFP
India captain Rohit Sharma’s aggressive brand of cricket has kept him in the tally. Sharma who will lead India in the T20 World Cup scored 500+ runs in T20Is in this year before the World Cup. AFP
5/10
India captain Rohit Sharma’s aggressive brand of cricket has kept him in the tally. Sharma who will lead India in the T20 World Cup scored 500+ runs in T20Is in this year before the World Cup. AFP
Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza has been in an exceptional form this year and has scored an excess of 500 runs this year. AFP
6/10
Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza has been in an exceptional form this year and has scored an excess of 500 runs this year. AFP
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka is in some fine form and has 490+ runs to his name in the calendar year. AFP
7/10
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka is in some fine form and has 490+ runs to his name in the calendar year. AFP
Former India captain Virat Kohli ended his century drought this year after he scored his first T20I and 71st international hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. The right-hander has notched up over 480 runs in the 2022 in the format. AFP
8/10
Former India captain Virat Kohli ended his century drought this year after he scored his first T20I and 71st international hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. The right-hander has notched up over 480 runs in the 2022 in the format. AFP
Powell has an excess of 470 runs to his name in this year already. AFP
9/10
Powell has an excess of 470 runs to his name in this year already. AFP
Andrew Balbirnie has 460+ runs to his name in T20Is in 2022. AFP
10/10
Andrew Balbirnie has 460+ runs to his name in T20Is in 2022. AFP