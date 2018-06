1/6 Amrish Puri as India's most-loved villain Mogambo in Mr. India. Image from YouTube Amrish Puri as India's most-loved villain Mogambo in Mr. India. Image from YouTube

2/6 Amrish Puri in Koyla. Image from YouTube Amrish Puri in Koyla. Image from YouTube

3/6 Amrish Puri in Nagina. Image from YouTube Amrish Puri in Nagina. Image from YouTube

4/6 Shahrukh (left), Kajol and Amrish Puri as Kajol's purist father in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Image from YouTube Shahrukh (left), Kajol and Amrish Puri as Kajol's purist father in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge....

5/6 Amrish Puri as the wrathful CM Anil Kapoor-starrer in Nayak. Image from YouTube Amrish Puri as the wrathful CM Anil Kapoor-starrer in Nayak. Image from YouTube