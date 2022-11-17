From mid-life crisis to Ankit-Akanksha's cute connection, reasons Hostel Daze Season 3 will tug your heartstrings

3/4

A Complete Package: It’s said, ‘Hostel Life is the best life,’ and the third season lives by this in all its spirit. While the six friends try to tackle mid-life crisis in third year, they ensure to make the most of it. From sorting internal issues to balancing friendships, from keeping up with the seniors to proving their worth, the series depicts the journey of students in their most crucial year. While some scenes will leave viewers teary-eyed, others will bring a huge smile on your face. With the best entertainment and fun, this season will leave you entertained.