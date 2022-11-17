From mid-life crisis to Ankit-Akanksha's cute connection, reasons Hostel Daze Season 3 will tug your heartstrings
A relatable view into third year college life: Through its quirky narrative of blending fun and drama, Hostel Daze Season 1 and Season 2 found a place in the hearts of young adults, making it a laugh-a-riot. Now, Season 3 dives deeper while still retaining its comedy and craziness. The new chapter gives a rare and relatable view into the third year of college life. Now the juniors are seniors – so along with the fun comes real life issues changing dynamics of friendships, new relationships, financial concerns and future plans.
Ankit and Akanksha’s cute connection: Apart from giving a peek into the daily lives of engineering college students, the series explores other emotions like love, friendships and more. In previous seasons, we saw Ankit and Akanksha’s relationship transformation from crush to a couple. In season 3, the duo’s bond will blossom, and their love story will kick-start. From cute arguments to romance, Ankit and Akanksha’s equation will grow to new heights, leaving viewers mushy.
A Complete Package: It’s said, ‘Hostel Life is the best life,’ and the third season lives by this in all its spirit. While the six friends try to tackle mid-life crisis in third year, they ensure to make the most of it. From sorting internal issues to balancing friendships, from keeping up with the seniors to proving their worth, the series depicts the journey of students in their most crucial year. While some scenes will leave viewers teary-eyed, others will bring a huge smile on your face. With the best entertainment and fun, this season will leave you entertained.
A nostalgic college journey: Director Abhinav Anand who has come onboard for Season 3, has put his best foot forward to narrate this roller-coaster journey from a fresh perspective. With relatable storyline, character development and concept, Hostel Daze Season 3 promises to take viewers on a nostalgic ride to their college days. Be it the fear of exams or petty issues between the gang or the college politics, Hostel Daze Season 3 will take audiences back in time reminiscing those good old carefree days of college life.