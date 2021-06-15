From MF Husain, Ram Kumar to FN Souza, AstaGuru's latest online auction features artistic milestones of India's most-celebrated masters [Photos]
The auction — to be held on 25-26 June — will also include rare works by the greats from the Bengal School of Art including Jamini Roy, Gaganendranath Tagore, along with works by distinguished artists such as Ganesh Pyne, Amrita Sher- Gil, KG Subramanyan, Akbar Padamsee, and Lalu Prasad Shaw, many of them appearing in an auction for the first time.
Az Edény Emberek Lakóhelyu (The vessel is the abode of the people) | Amrita Sher-Gil | 6.4 x 9 in (16.3 x 23 cm) | Watercolour on paper | 1923
Visarjan | Anjolie Ela Menon | 60 x 4.5 in (152.7 x 103 cm) | Oil on canvas | 1990
Untitled | Jamini Roy | 19.5 x 1.3 in (49.5 x 33 cm) | Tempera on card | 1950
Ivory Eyes | Prabhakar Barwe | 36.2 x 36.2 in (92 x 92 cm) | Enamel on canvas | 1976
Babu Resting | Lalu Prasad Shaw | 18.3 x 26.3 in (46.5 x 66.9 cm) | Tempera on paper | 2015 | Signed and Dated: Bottom Left | Exhibited: ‘Babu & Bibi - Recent Works by Lalu Prasad Shaw’ at CIMA Kolkata | Published: ‘Babu & Bibi - Recent Works by Lalu Prasad Shaw’ by CIMA Kolkata 2015, pg. 34.
Untitled (set of two works) | K Laxma Goud | LEFT: 34 x 19 x 5 in (86.4 x 48.3 x 12.7 cm); RIGHT; 34 x 18 x 3 in (86.4 x 45.7 x 7.6 cm) | Bronze
Untitled (Bird, Tree and Mountain series) | J Swaminathan | 43 x 19 in (109.2 x 73.7 cm) | Oil on canvas | 1983
Fan Dancer | FN Souza | 41 x 31 in (104 x 78.7 cm) | Oil on canvas | 1962
Untitled (Fish) | KK Hebbar | 30 x 40 in (76.2 x 101.6 cm) | Oil on canvas | 1990
The Festival | Jehangir Sabavala | 13.1 x 14.8 in (33.3 x 37.5 cm) | Gouache on paper | 1942