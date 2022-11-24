From Kriti Sanon to Rashmika Mandanna, here are the Pan-India actresses fans can't get enough of

6/7

Sonal Chauhan is a multi-talented model, singer, and actress who has predominant works in Hindi and Telugu language films. From movies like Jannat, The Ghost, Legend and many more such hit movies were complimented by the audiences, as they loved Sonal’s performances. Sonal Chauhan is known to be an ace at her projects and has been lauded time and again by the audiences and her fans. She has definitely claimed her spot as a top Pan-India artist.