1/5
Remake of Japanese film Happiness of Us Alone, Koshish depicted Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bhaduri as a deaf and mute couple. It also won Kumar a National Award. Image from Facebook
2/5
Sanjeev Kumar's first collaboration with Bengali actress Suchitra Sen, Aandhi depicted the story of an estranged couple meeting after years. Image from Facebook
3/5
Sanjeev Kumar, in Naya Din Nai Raat, reprised the nine-role epic performance by Sivaji Ganesan in Navarathri (1964). Image from Facebook
4/5
Angoor, Gulzar's adaptation of Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, won Sanjeev Kumar considerable praise. Image from Facebook.
5/5
Raj Tilak's adaptation of Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Chehre Pe Chehra had Sanjeev Kumar playing the double role of Dr. Wilson and Blackstone. Image from Facebook
