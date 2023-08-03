From Kate Winslet to Shefali Shah to Vidya Balan, here are some of the women detectives that left a mark
The examples are many and so are some stunning performances that you should watch, re-watch, and binge-watch
Vidya Balan recently played a detective in Neeyat, but with a twist
Kate Winslet delivered a stunning performance in Netflix’s Mare of Easttown that resonated with one and all
Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime is one of the most memorable performances by a female actor in recent times.
Veronica, a high school student and amateur detective, possesses a razor-sharp intellect and a relentless drive to uncover the truth. Facing the challenges of her personal life and a corrupt small town, Veronica displays a refreshing blend of wit and determination.
18-year-old Nancy gets involved in the investigation of the murder of a socialite in her hometown. She uses her sharp mind and investigative skills to unravel secrets