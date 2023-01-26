From Jab We Met to Love Aaj Kal, rom-coms to watch before seeing Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
After a year full of actioners and thrillers, Ranbir & Shraddha's pairing is a breath of fresh with an undeniable crackling chemistry with a romantic comedy for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is gearing up for a Holi release.
1/8
Since the beginning of Bollywood’s era, a good rom-com has always served the Indian audience better than any genre has. And watching a good rom-com is like going on a fun first date with yourself. While the real world might be a terrible place to be, the world of rom-com is full of fun, mischievousness, and all things amazing. After a year full of actioners and thrillers, Ranbir & Shraddha’s pairing is a breath of fresh with an undeniable crackling chemistry with a romantic comedy for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is gearing up for a Holi release.
2/8
With the release of Jab We Met, a vibrant Geet won the hearts of millions of people, not just Aditya Kashyap and is definitely one of the finest works by Imtiaz Ali. Not only did this film introduce us to some of the relatable most dialogues for today’s generation, it also gave us one of the biggest rom-com ever!
3/8
Starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, Love Aaj Kal showcases the transition of love over the generations. This fun, romantic wholesome movie really touches your heart and is worth several rewatch.
4/8
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the best film in its niche and this generation completely relates with everything that was showcased in film. The movie sparkles with romance, merriment and heartache, is brightly illustrated and boasts of crackling chemistry between Ranbir & Deepika. Instilled with major dance numbers and Ranbir being on his best turf, this film served the audience really well.
5/8
Bachna Ae Haseeno started the journey of Ranbir Kapoor as a romantic hero and since then he is only mastered this with time. He played the role of a young Casanova named Raj who has spent his entire life playing with women’s feeling, suddenly finds true love in the wild and carefree Gayatri, played by Deepika Padukone. This movie can never become dull because of the exotic settings, three gorgeous women, and the entertaining Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.
6/8
Directed by Abhishek Varman, the romantic comedy film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s 2009 novel ‘2 States: The Story of My Marriage.’ Krish Malhotra (Arjun Kapoor) and Ananya Swaminathan(Alia Bhatt) who hail from two different states of India, are deeply in love and want to get married. The film showcased their struggle and how they overcame their cultural differences. This classic tale won audiences heart and is still one of the most re-watchable films ever made.
7/8
Helmed by Luv Ranjan, starring Kartik Aaryan & Nushrratt Bharuccha in the main lead, Pyaar Ka Punchnama is one of the most loved films ever. This romantic comedy is full of satire, fun, love and comedy. Infact, PKP 2 is an all in one, from the dialogues, the songs, the cast everything fits perfectly and is definitely worth your time. The story revolves around three friends Anshul (Kartik Aryan), Siddharth (Sunny Singh) and Tarun (Omkar Kapoor) who fall in love with the girls of their dreams at the same time but soon their relationships become toxic and their dream turns into a nightmare. This film is like a rollercoaster ride. You don’t want to miss it.
8/8
Starring Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is a story about a bizarre adventure of a happy go lucky young man who is willing to sacrifice his own love to insure the happiness of others. This young man, played by Ranbir Kapoor, can go to an extent where he is trying to get the girl of his dreams married to the guy of her dreams. This film was a hit amongst youngsters and everybody could relate with it.