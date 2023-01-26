From Jab We Met to Love Aaj Kal, rom-coms to watch before seeing Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

7/8

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, starring Kartik Aaryan & Nushrratt Bharuccha in the main lead, Pyaar Ka Punchnama is one of the most loved films ever. This romantic comedy is full of satire, fun, love and comedy. Infact, PKP 2 is an all in one, from the dialogues, the songs, the cast everything fits perfectly and is definitely worth your time. The story revolves around three friends Anshul (Kartik Aryan), Siddharth (Sunny Singh) and Tarun (Omkar Kapoor) who fall in love with the girls of their dreams at the same time but soon their relationships become toxic and their dream turns into a nightmare. This film is like a rollercoaster ride. You don’t want to miss it.