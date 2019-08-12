1/6 Eid-al-Adha or Bakri Eid, also known as the festival of sacrifice, is one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar. On this day, Muslims sacrifice a male sheep or goat to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son in the obedience of God's command. AP Eid-al-Adha or Bakri Eid, also known as the festival of sacrifice, is one of the most significant...

2/6 Celebrations for Eid went on all over the world. In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian president Bashar Assad, third from right, prayed on the first day of the Eid al-Adha, at Afram Mosque in Damascus, Syria. AP

3/6 Afghan honor guards offered prayers at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani was urging the nation to determine its fate without foreign interference as the United States and the Taliban appear to near a peace deal without the Afghan government. AP

4/6 Muslim women performed morning prayers at a soccer field in South Tangerang in Indonesia — the world's most populous Muslim country. AP

5/6 Palestinians also celebrated the Islamic holiday in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine in Jerusalem. AP