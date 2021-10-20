From inaugurating airport to promoting Buddhist tourism: PM Modi's day out in UP's Kushinagar
The prime minister attended an event organised for Abhidhamma Day which also saw the participation of eminent monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan, Cambodia and ambassadors of various countries
1/6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Mahaparinirvana temple and offers Archana and Chivar to the reclining statue of Lord Buddha in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. The prime minister was in Kushinagar to inaugurate the new international airport and to attend the significant Abhidhamma Day programme. Kushinagar is the final resting place of Lord Buddha, where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death. The town is among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists. ANI
2/6
Modi presents 'Chivar' to Buddhist Monks during an event organised to mark Abhidhamma Day. The event was attended by eminent monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan and Cambodia. The highlight of the event was Modi offering prayers to the holy Buddha relic, which was brought from the Waskaduwa Subuddhi Rajvihara Temple in Sri Lanka. ANI
3/6
Prime Minister Modi plants a Bodhi tree sapling in Kushinagar during the event marking Abhidhamma Day. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were also present at the event. For the unknown, Abhidhamma Day symbolises the end of a three-month rainy retreat for the Buddhist monks during which they stay at one place in vihara. ANI
4/6
Prime Minister Modi also took time out to see an exhibition of paintings of Ajanta frescoes, Buddhist Sutra Calligraphy and Buddha artefacts excavated from Vadnagar and other sites in Gujarat. The exhibition is curated by Kshipra. ANI
5/6
At the event, Sri Lanka's Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa gifted a Sinhala version of Bhagavad Gita to Narendra Modi. It carried a message from the Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. ANI
6/6
Prime Minister Modi takes in the newly-constructed Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Built at an approximate cost of Rs 260 crore, the airport is part of the government's endeavour to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites around the world. During its inauguration, Modi said that it woudl boost connectivity and tourism, while also helping develop an entire economic ecosystem in the region and create new job opportunities. Image Courtesy: Press Information Bureau