From Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli to Vijay Deverakonda- Here is looking at 5 of India's Sexiest Men

3/5

Dark, brooding & silent. The name Vijay Deverakonda itself evokes a picture of a hot, irresistible and charming personality who has set everybody’s heart racing ever since he has started his journey as an actor. He is sexy because he’s unconventional. He’s not your average slick looker. He’s not the social animal winning hearts on the party circuit. Even when he comes down to the trivial act of showing off his muscles, he does it with a level of restraint. You can safely add his husky voice and edgy, raw, and rustic look as another advantage. There is no one like him in the industry who has got an enviable screen presence. He stands tall, strong, handsome and attractive on screen. And there’s really nobody else who can do what Vijay does and that’s what makes him seductive.