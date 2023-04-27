From Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli to Vijay Deverakonda- Here is looking at 5 of India's Sexiest Men
From brooding personalities to showcasing their cool demeanour effortlessly, to their heavy voice, grooming and fashion sense, these men have time and again redefined sexy and everything about them, makes them the sexiest, hottest and most loved men of India!
Probably the first actor to be referred to as ‘Greek God’ by his ardent fans, Hrithik Roshan is regal and far more exotic than the architecture in Athens! He’s devastatingly good-looking that he hardly seems human! Yes, his perfect body, expressive eyes, cool demeanour makes him instant eye candy thereby making the girls drool over and over again. But it’s his unfailing dedication that adds weight to his personality. Everything he does, has to be perfect. You’ll never consider any other hero to be a better dancer than him. Flawless seems like an understatement for HR.
Year after year, Virat Kohli’s name gets featured in the enviable list of sexiest men of the country, thanks to his immense contribution in the field of cricket and setting new successful benchmarks. His unprecedented craze and popularity amongst his millions of fans is due to his bearded look, confidence, aggressive personality (on field) and team player which makes him equally popular in the world of advertisements and brand endorsements.
Dark, brooding & silent. The name Vijay Deverakonda itself evokes a picture of a hot, irresistible and charming personality who has set everybody’s heart racing ever since he has started his journey as an actor. He is sexy because he’s unconventional. He’s not your average slick looker. He’s not the social animal winning hearts on the party circuit. Even when he comes down to the trivial act of showing off his muscles, he does it with a level of restraint. You can safely add his husky voice and edgy, raw, and rustic look as another advantage. There is no one like him in the industry who has got an enviable screen presence. He stands tall, strong, handsome and attractive on screen. And there’s really nobody else who can do what Vijay does and that’s what makes him seductive.
Post his glorious win at the Olympics, Neeraj has been recognised more by brand endorsements and magazine covers. He just looks super-hot in everything that he has been doing – whether he is on field playing, he looks super attractive and there is something mysterious in his eyes which makes him one of the most sought after people in the sports fraternity.
He is the Maharaja of Jaipur and is one of the youngest royals in the country. Padmanabh Singh maintains his nawabi air with great élan and has always maintained a sense of dignity and royalty about himself. He’s like a polished and well-cut diamond known for his sartorial choices and fashion magazines’ favourite! He featured in the list of 2018 Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list. Also, a renowned polo player, he has a young, dynamic personality that stands out amongst the biggest of royals of India, which is why he is known to be one of the sexiest men in the country.