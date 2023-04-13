From Hrithik Roshan to Shahid Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor, the Jio Studios event was a star-studded affair
The event saw the announcement of many shows and films, right from Bloddy Daddy to Stree 2 to Bhediya 2.
Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at the Jio Studios event last night. Roshan’s Vikram Vedha will soon stream on the Jio app. The duo has acted in films like Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Dhoom 2.
Shahid Kapoor arrived at the event too. He has Bloody Daddy coming up and then a film with Kriti Sanon.
Kriti Sanon came to the event with Nupur Sanon. She has a film with Shahid Kapoor coming up. The makers of refreshing romcoms such as Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, and Luka Chuppi have officially announced the film wrap of their latest project starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon… and the surprises don’t end there! The team released a sensational snapshot from the movie.
The lovely Shraddha Kapoor announced she will return as Stree in Stree 2 here at the event. Also, Riding high on the success ladder of her latest ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’, Shraddha Kapoor is definitely the most loved actor not only amongst the audience but the media as well. The media expressed their desire to see Shraddha and Ranbir reunited on screen and praised the two of them for their amazing on-screen chemistry. The actor’s response was to thank him for his warm comments and then, in a very subtly humorous way, to agree with the media people!
Aamir Khan graced the event with daughter Ira Khan. Aamir Khan has always had the reputation of bringing audiences quality content through the course of his career. In 2022, he continued following that principle and gave us another gem with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that has amassed double the love post its OTT release and more recently it’s world television release.