From giant elephants to tiny spiders: Go wild with winners of Wildlife photographer of the year contest

6/14

Imagine looking under your bed, only to find the second most venomous spider in the world, which is also one of the world’s largest true spiders, sitting there guarding a thousand baby spiders that hatched from an egg sac. The mere thought of it would send chills down the spine of many people, and this is exactly the scenario I found myself dealing with while visiting a biological station in the Ecuadorian Amazon. Wandering spiders, like this Phoneutria fera, are widely abundant in the area and they often dwell into man-made habitats. Image Courtesy: Gil Wizen/2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year