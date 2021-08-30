From fear to uncertainty: Afghan families start new lives in US, UK [Photos]
Tired, scared and mostly overwhelmed, Afghanis, who escaped from Taliban-controlled Kabul, are set to begin their second innings in foreign lands away from their homes
A snap decision that left no room for hesitation. A few belongings grabbed, hours of anxious waiting. And then evacuation by air to a future that may be more secure but remains uncertain. This is the beginning of a new life for many Afghans who decided to flee their homes and leave behind everything in order for a safer future. Image Credit: AP
United States and United Kingdom have been receiving thousands of Afghan refugees since the Taliban's takeover. All of them express deep emotion over relatives who remain in Afghanistan and anxiety after arriving in a new country with almost no personal possessions or money. Image Credit: AP
Despite the anxiety, they are adamant that there could be no question of staying in Afghanistan under the new regime. Image Credit: AFP
In the US, Dulles International Airport in Virigina is serving as the gateway to freedom and safety. Women, children and the elderly are being shepherded aboard buses and taken to a centre that is providing them temporary shelter. Image Credit: AFP
City, state and federal agencies as well as hospitals and non-profits are providing food, comfort items and hygiene products as well as a medical evaluation that includes a required COVID test, physical and mental health support services, and the opportunity to get a COVID vaccination. Image Credit: AFP
According to reports, about three dozen unaccompanied Afghan children have been placed in US government custody after being evacuated from Afghanistan. Image Credit: AFP
Some families who have fled Afghan said they have left with only the clothes on their backs. As one man remarked on landing at Dulles airport, "I'm very happy because the security situation was not good [in Afghanistan]. It was very bad and I want to say I'm very thankful to the United States that you give this chance for us." Image Credit: AFP
In UK, the Afghan refugees were given a very British welcome -- children were given packs of colouring crayons, the adults were given food parcels with sandwiches and Priti Patel, the British home secretary, spoke to families as they arrived. Image Credit: AFP
Several of those who have fled don't even have any documentation with them. For this reason, registration for new identity documents is also being carried out. Image Credit: AFP
Those who have escaped know that their escape from Afghanistan is one battle won, but a whole new one begins and they are ready for it. Image Credit: AP