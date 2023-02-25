From Farhan Akhtar to Konkona Sensharma, actors who have turned script writers for films

3/5

One of the prominent actors and writers in Bollywood donning multiple feathers to his hat is Farhan Akhtar. Coming from a family of writers Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan inherited the writing skills by default. With the film, ‘Dil Chahata Hai’ released in 2001 he debuted as director, producer and writer. Though he didn’t act in the film, it was just the beginning. Since then Farhan produced, acted, directed and written many Bollywood hit films back to back. Films such as Don, Don 2, Rock On, Rock On 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, Talaash, Dil Dhadakne Do are some of the super hit films that have been written by him.