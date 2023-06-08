From Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani to Pooja Hedge, upcoming pan-India films of the actresses

3/4

Pooja Hegde – Guntur Kaaram

Ain’t no doubt that Pooja Hegde is one of the most loved female stars in the country. Credited for several noteworthy performances, Pooja will be next seen in ‘Guntur Kaaram’ opposite Mahesh Babu. While fans are super kicked to watch the actress in this much-awaited action drama, it’s interesting that ‘Guntur Kaaram’ marks the third collaboration between film’s director Trivikram Srinivas and Pooja Hegde. The movie is scheduled to be released nationwide release on January 13, 2024.