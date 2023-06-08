From Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani to Pooja Hedge, upcoming pan-India films of the actresses
One of the biggest and highly anticipated films right now, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' has been making headlines ever since it’s announcement
1/4
Deepika Padukone – Project K<br />One of the biggest and highly anticipated films right now, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ has been making headlines ever since it’s announcement. The film brings together superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas for the first time on the big screen. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Project K’ is an action spectacle that will feature Deepika in a never seen avatar.
2/4
Kiara Advani – Game Changer<br />Directed by Shankar, ‘Game Changer’ stars Kiara Advani in the lead opposite Ram Charan. The political action thriller stars Kiara Advani portraying an intriguing character which holds a crucial role in the story. A pan-India film, it will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and other regional languages.
3/4
Pooja Hegde – Guntur Kaaram<br />Ain’t no doubt that Pooja Hegde is one of the most loved female stars in the country. Credited for several noteworthy performances, Pooja will be next seen in ‘Guntur Kaaram’ opposite Mahesh Babu. While fans are super kicked to watch the actress in this much-awaited action drama, it’s interesting that ‘Guntur Kaaram’ marks the third collaboration between film’s director Trivikram Srinivas and Pooja Hegde. The movie is scheduled to be released nationwide release on January 13, 2024.
4/4
Janhvi Kapoor – Devara<br />Expectations from Janhvi Kapoor for magnum opus ‘Devara’ are soaring high. Said to be a larger than life cinematic experience, the film stars Man of Masses NTR Jr in the lead along with Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Fans are super kicked to watch Janhvi Kapoor in the film as it marks her debut in the Telugu film industry.