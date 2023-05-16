From Dahaad to Farzi, a look back at the best OTT Indian originals viewers are raving about

4/5

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo:

Yet another captivating crime drama created and directed by Homi Adajania, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo features Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia in vital roles. It is a must-watch for its examination of nuanced issues including family dynamics, wealth, and power. Because of the show’s riveting characters and masterfully written plot, viewers haven’t stopped praising the Disney+ Hotstar show ever since it released. The acting is superb, and the plot is full of surprises, definitely something that will keep you on the edge of your seat.