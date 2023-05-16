From Dahaad to Farzi, a look back at the best OTT Indian originals viewers are raving about
Here are some of the shows that have left an indelible mark in the minds of the viewers and were some of the most talked about shows of the year till now
<strong>Dahaad:</strong><br />The new crime drama by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Dahaad has audiences raving over the complex characters and the intriguing narrative. The fictional story of a suspenseful investigation of a sinister criminal on the loose up against a fierce lady cop. Dahaad on Prime Video is a must-watch if you’re looking for an exhilarating chase and a brilliant whodunit topped with a fantastic cast featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.
<strong>Farzi:</strong><br />With its compelling story and standout performances by Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon, this crime thriller has broken all streaming records for Prime Video! The story revolves around the dissatisfied artist who decides to create fake money and learns to earn his way up. The show brings the classic traits of the fantastic director duo Raj and DK that includes a fusion of suspense and humour.
<strong>Jubilee:</strong><br />Breathtaking cinematography, a star-studded ensemble, stellar performances and Vikramaditya Motwane at its helm, this Prime Video web series has won viewers over and how! Featuring Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidhant Gupta, Ram Kapoor and Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jubilee is truly a masterpiece. The 1950’s setting of the show centres on the deep character development and examination of difficult subjects like love, power, and the beauty of cinema. The layered storyline, the compelling narrative, astounding direction and more, make this a must watch!
<strong>Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo:</strong><br />Yet another captivating crime drama created and directed by Homi Adajania, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo features Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia in vital roles. It is a must-watch for its examination of nuanced issues including family dynamics, wealth, and power. Because of the show’s riveting characters and masterfully written plot, viewers haven’t stopped praising the Disney+ Hotstar show ever since it released. The acting is superb, and the plot is full of surprises, definitely something that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
And who can forget our very own Desi Girl’s kickass action drama Citadel. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, visited India for the global promotions of the Amazon Original series and audiences couldn’t keep calm. The Russo Brothers series truly has everyone hyped for the action-packed, larger than life spy drama that is preparing for a season finale on May 26. SoPrepare yourself for a treat and immerse yourself in these fascinating worlds of intrigue and suspense if you haven’t already!