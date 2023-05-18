From covers to casual: Anushka Sharma's love for Dior through the years
Known to have a penchant for classic tailoring, minimalism and glamor, Anushka’s overall sense of style is the confidence and authenticity that she exudes naturally. One brand that has been a constant in her wardrobe over the years is Dior. Let's take a look at some of her most stunning Dior outfits
Anushka Sharma graced the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016 wearing a Dior look from the Fall 2016 collection. The maroon and black dress featured a body hugging fit that added drama and sophistication to the look.
At a brand event in 2015 Anushka sported a powder cream Dior dress that she paired with black shoes. Not veering too far from her style mantra, she kept her look simple, wearing her hair down in soft curls.
Anushka’s love for Dior extends beyond red carpets and awards shows. She has often been spotted wearing Dior outfits while traveling or going about her daily routine. In 2017, she was seen wearing a white Dior t-shirt paired with denims.
Anushka Sharma’s expensive handbags are to swoon over and something every woman wishes to own. On multiple occasions she has sported the classic Dior handbag pairing it up with her casual denims and classic shirt.
Anushka Sharma made a stunning appearance for the Dior show in India in 2023. True to her original style she opted for a column dress, matching her Lady Dior bag to the canary yellow dress that she sported.
Anushka graced the cover of Grazia in 2023 donning a printed bralette along with a ruffle beige trench coat from Christian Dior. She fashioned the ensemble with a curly hairdo, kohled eyes, beauty bronzer and nude lips along with minimal jewelry.