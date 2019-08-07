1/7 Sushma Swaraj was the first female chief minister of the India's national capital of Delhi. She became Delhi's chief minister in October, 1998. ANI Sushma Swaraj was the first female chief minister of the India's national capital of Delhi. She...

2/7 Sushma Swaraj welcomes new cabinet colleague as Atal Behari Vajpayee watches in November, 2000. At the age of 25, Swaraj became the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana Assembly. Reuters Sushma Swaraj welcomes new cabinet colleague as Atal Behari Vajpayee watches in November, 2000....

3/7 Sushma Swaraj with Lal Krishna Advani during their national executive meeting in the central Indian city of Indore February, 2010. She was also the first female spokesperson of a national party. Reuters Sushma Swaraj with Lal Krishna Advani during their national executive meeting in the central...

4/7 Sushma Swaraj became the external affairs minister of India in 2014. She met US Secretary of State John Kerry before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, in August, 2016. Reuters Sushma Swaraj became the external affairs minister of India in 2014. She met US Secretary of...

5/7 Sushma Swaraj addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, US, as the external affairs minister of India in September, 2016. Reuters Sushma Swaraj addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York,...

6/7 Sushma Swaraj who was India’s external affairs minister till 2019, consoles Uzma, an Indian woman who according to local media was forced to marry a Pakistani man, after her arrival in New Delhi in May, 2017. Reuters Sushma Swaraj who was India’s external affairs minister till 2019, consoles Uzma, an Indian woman...