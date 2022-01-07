From balloon museums to carnival celebrations, this is the wacky and weird world we live in
These six images from across the globe prove that the current time is unusual and odd
People swim in a ball pool in an art exhibition called 'Let's Fly' in Rome's Balloon Museum, composed entirely of balloon and inflatable artworks. It opened to the public on 7 December and almost all the visitors had their phones out to capture the Instagram-friendly installations. The exhibition takes place until 5 March. AP
A Borneo orangutan named Sandai watches a worker holding a syringe with a dose of an experimental vaccine against COVID-19 made by the Zoetis veterinary laboratory during a vaccination drill at the Buin Zoo in Buin, Chile. AFP
That's called a tattoo! Scotland's Peter Wright displays his snake-bite decoration during his PDC World Darts Championship final match against England's Michael Smith at Alexandra Palace in London on 3 January. AFP
A balancing act! Members of the Edo Firemen Preservation Association perform Japanese traditional firefighting techniques during the New Year's fire brigades exercise in Tokyo on 6 January 6. AFP
People play with powder and foam in the street during the Blacks and Whites' Carnival -- the largest festivity in the south-western region of the country- in Pasto, Colombia, on 6 January 6 The Blacks and Whites' Carnival, which has its origins in a mix of Andean, Amazonian and Pacific cultural expressions, is celebrated yearly and has been on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage since 2009. AFP
Is that a spaceship? A person walks with dogs past the Mirror Ball art installation on the South Promenade in Blackpool, north west England on 4 January 4. The artwork, created by artist Michael Trainor, is reputed to be the world's biggest Mirror Ball - at 6 m in diameter it has been completely re-mirrored with 47,000 new mirror tiles and the internal bearings overhauled to ensure it can rotate in full circle once a minute, during a six month restoration project. AFP