From Baisakhi to Bihu: India celebrates spring harvest festivals with pomp
The spring harvest season is here and it is celebrated across the country: Bohag Bihu in Assam, Baisakhi in Punjab, Vishu in Kerala, and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu. Farming communities offer prayers for a better harvest. It also coincides with the New Year in some states
Spring harvest festivals are here and it’s time to celebrate. Across different states in India, people celebrated their harvest festival. In the north, including Jammu, Baisakhi was marked with a cultural event with performances by artists. PTI
In Punjab, Baisakhi is a very important festival and the people celebrate it with much vigour and zeal. PTI
In Jammu’s Bhaderwah, thousands of people thronged the ancient high-altitude Subar-Nag temple to celebrate the Baisakhi festival. The festival at this temple is considered the first in the country. PTI
In Haridwar, devotees took a dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Baisakhi. This festival is celebrated in many different ways, but it’s all about the upcoming harvest. PTI
Many devotees also visited the Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) at Amritsar and bathed in the “Sarovar” as part of their pilgrimage. PTI
Many of them even performed a ritual on the occasion of Baisakhi at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar on Friday. Worshippers flocked to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi and offered prayers on this special day. PTI
Assam too saw celebrations for Bohag Bihu, sometimes referred to as Rongali Bihu. It is observed to signal the start of the Assamese New Year. The festival will be celebrated from 14 April to 20 April this year. PTI
According to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the north-eastern state set a new world record on Thursday when 11,304 dancers and drummers performed the Bihu dance at a single venue. PTI
In Tamil Nadu, people are celebrating Puthandu, which occurs on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai and marks the beginning of their New Year. PTI
People of Kerala are also celebrating Vishu, which is a time when the community looks forward to an improved and happier year. The festival of Vishu commemorates the sun’s entry into the Meda Raasi. PTI