From Anil Kapoor in 'The Night Manager' to Sushmita Sen in 'Aarya', anti-hero characters that stole the show
Here are some anti - heroes from Disney+ Hotstar's series that you might not like, but they are definitely unforgettable
A hotel’s night manager is the only weapon against a dangerous arms dealer. Will he be able to stop him? The series is directed by Sandeep Modi and stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. The plot revolves around the story of a former Lieutenant named Shantanu Sengupta, who is recruited by an intelligence officer to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer named Shailendra Rungta. Even though Anil Kapoor plays a negative role throughout the series, he also portrays a flip side of the character where he is always ready to go an extra mile for his family and friends.
There is definitely no second thought that Aarya perfectly delivers the role of the hero as well as the anti hero in both the seasons of Aarya. She plays a strong mother who fights for the safety of her children and will protect them at any cost. She has no other option but to take matters in her own hands and fight the antagonists, but still, one cannot hate her for her doings because, after all, family is what she is safeguarding. While Aarya is forced to return to India and face her family and enemies, she is jolted with multiple attacks leaving her in a difficult spot to do whatever it takes to protect her children and escape the web.
Savitri, the matriarch of a massive cartel in the lawless borderlands, opens up a battle for succession to find her heir in a murky world of drugs and violence. While Savitri’s world is completely ironclad, there is this one striking character one definitely cannot miss; Monk played exceptionally well by Deepak Dobriyal. He has been shown as a deadly daredevil who is fearless and the closest to tear apart Savitri’s world. He is one of those few characters that make their presence felt even with very little to say, he has stolen the show away.
In the crime ridden streets of Mumbai, journeying through the maze of psychopathic minds is brilliant supercop Rudraveer Singh, guarding against their darkness. Raashi Khanna plays the mercurial and smirking Aliyah who is a sociopath. One can see her flip side as well when she develops infatuation and obsession for Rudra and the two form an unlikely friendship, as she helps him and gives crucial advice to crack the cases. Raashi definitely brings out the unexpected from the character and astonished the audience.
In the race to make the next money spinning drug, saving lives takes a back seat and people become less than human. For one to understand this world created by Dr. Gauri Nath played by Shefali Shah, one must step into the murky world of drug trials. Gauri plays a woman with a strong goal to create a vaccine for the betterment of the human race, even if it means achievement at the cost of people’s lives. Her role leaves the audience wondering if they should like her for trying to create life saving drugs for human race or hate her for the approach that she takes to attain the final goal.