From Anil Kapoor in 'The Night Manager' to Sushmita Sen in 'Aarya', anti-hero characters that stole the show

2/5

There is definitely no second thought that Aarya perfectly delivers the role of the hero as well as the anti hero in both the seasons of Aarya. She plays a strong mother who fights for the safety of her children and will protect them at any cost. She has no other option but to take matters in her own hands and fight the antagonists, but still, one cannot hate her for her doings because, after all, family is what she is safeguarding. While Aarya is forced to return to India and face her family and enemies, she is jolted with multiple attacks leaving her in a difficult spot to do whatever it takes to protect her children and escape the web.