From Anand Swarnakar's different personas to Anjali and her mother's confrontation: Four powerful moments in Dahaad

The different masks of Anand

Lastly, saving the best for last, Vijay Varma captivates viewers with his portrayal of a slimy and deceptive character, akin to a camouflaging chameleon. As revealed by Varma himself in an interview, his character, Anand Swarnakar, switches personas to ensnare unsuspecting women. But the actual scene that sends chills down our spines is him reciting Prem Patra by poet Badri Narayan, at a point in the series where we know him at his unhinged best. Audiences have raved about the particular scene in the series, and how fitting yet disturbing it looks. As viewers, when we truly see the heights Anand Swarnakar can reach to feed his perversions, Vijay Varma soars as a performer.