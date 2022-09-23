From Aishwarya Rai’s Provoked to Sridevi’s Mom; here's cinema’s tryst with portraying rape

6/8

In Section 375, Ajay Bahl never allows or permits the audiences to crack who’s wrong and who has been wronged. There are two versions by two people on the opposite sides. By the end, we sense what transpired for the victim was not rape but not less than the heinous sin either. It all happened psychologically, from the man who’s dismissed by his own lawyer as someone who’s not a good man. The film ends and we continue thinking who was right and who was wrong.