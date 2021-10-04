From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Helen Mirren, outfits at the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 fashion show
Lanvin show at the Paris Fashion Week
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, from left, Helen Mirren and Amber Heard, fourth from left, wear creations for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, 3 October, 2021. All photos by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP.
Amber Heard wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show.
Camila Cabello wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show.
Yseult, centre, performs at the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show.
Isabeli Fontana wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show.
Helen Mirren wears a creation for the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show.